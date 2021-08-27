Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 2001 A (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 2001 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
