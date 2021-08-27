Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 2001 A (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 2001 A - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 2001 A - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 2001 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
Germany 5 Mark 2001 A at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

