Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1995 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1995 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search