Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1995 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1995 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1995 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1995 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Germany 5 Mark 1995 G at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

