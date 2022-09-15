Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1991 J (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1991 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
