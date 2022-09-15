Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1991 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1991 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1991 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1991 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1991 J at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

