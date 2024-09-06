Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1990 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1990 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1990 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 139,541,320
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
