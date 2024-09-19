Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1989 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,463,120
- Mintage PROOF 45,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
