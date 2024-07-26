Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1978 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1978 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1978 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,868,817
  • Mintage PROOF 54,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1978 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search