5 Mark 1975 J (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
