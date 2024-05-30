Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,044,680
  • Mintage PROOF 43,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 F at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

