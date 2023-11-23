Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,706,115
- Mintage PROOF 43,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85001 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
