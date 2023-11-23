Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,706,115
  • Mintage PROOF 43,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85001 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1975 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1975 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 D at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search