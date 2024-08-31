Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,003,000
- Mintage PROOF 35,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
