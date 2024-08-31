5 Mark 1974 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

