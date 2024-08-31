Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,003,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9466 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1974 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

