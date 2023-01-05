Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,571,000
  • Mintage PROOF 9,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

