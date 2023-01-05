Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 J (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search