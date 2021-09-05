Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,240,000
  • Mintage PROOF 9,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1973 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1973 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search