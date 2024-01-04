Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
