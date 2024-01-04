Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1972 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,999,000
  • Mintage PROOF 10,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

