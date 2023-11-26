Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2991 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 J at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 J at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

