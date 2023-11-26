Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2991 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
