Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search