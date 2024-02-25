Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

