Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1970 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1970 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

