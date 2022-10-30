5 Mark 1970 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) No grade (1)