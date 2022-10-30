Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search