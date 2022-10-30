Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1970 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1970 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 10,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1970 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 G at auction Artemide Aste - February 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 G at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date June 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1970 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search