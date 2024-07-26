Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 60
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
