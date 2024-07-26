Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1970 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1970 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 60

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

