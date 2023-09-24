Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Artemide Aste - February 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2015
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

