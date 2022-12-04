5 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

