Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,335,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
