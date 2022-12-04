Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,335,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
