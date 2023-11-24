Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,535,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,181

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6796 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Felzmann - August 24, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Felzmann - May 12, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date May 12, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

