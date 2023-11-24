5 Mark 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6796 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

