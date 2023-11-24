Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,535,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,181
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6796 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date August 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
