Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

