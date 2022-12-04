5 Mark 1968 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

