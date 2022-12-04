Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
