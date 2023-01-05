Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2419 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

