Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search