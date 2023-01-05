5 Mark 1968 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3334 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)