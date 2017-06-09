Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1967 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1967 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,204,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

