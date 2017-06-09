5 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) Service NGC (4)