5 Mark 1967 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,204,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
