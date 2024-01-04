5 Mark 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2683 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (3)