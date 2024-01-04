Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1967 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1967 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,406,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,363

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2683 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

