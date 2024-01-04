Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1967 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,406,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,363
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2683 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
