5 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,600,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7475 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
