5 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7475 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)