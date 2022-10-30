Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1967 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1967 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7475 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Schulman - September 16, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search