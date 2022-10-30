Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,340,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2682 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 4, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Schulman - September 16, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 3, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 3, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

