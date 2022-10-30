Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,340,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2682 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
