Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,460,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Schulman - September 16, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Schulman - September 16, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

