Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,460,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,070
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Schulman (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search