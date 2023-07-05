5 Mark 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (6) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Schulman (2)

WAG (2)