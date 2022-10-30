Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (6)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search