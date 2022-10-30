5 Mark 1966 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (8) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS63 (2) PF67 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (6)

London Coins (2)

Möller (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Stack's (2)