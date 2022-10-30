Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction London Coins - March 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1966 F at auction Felzmann - June 27, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date June 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

