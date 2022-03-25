5 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21232 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) XF (8)