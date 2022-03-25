Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21232 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1872 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
