Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21232 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1872 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
