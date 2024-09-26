Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1965 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,604,500
- Mintage PROOF 36
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
