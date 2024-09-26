Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1965 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,604,500
  • Mintage PROOF 36

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1965 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

