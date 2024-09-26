5 Mark 1965 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

