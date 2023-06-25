Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,335,500
- Mintage PROOF 8,233
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 38 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition PF64 GENI
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
