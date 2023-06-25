Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1965 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1965 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,335,500
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 38 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition PF64 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1965 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search