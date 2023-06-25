5 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

