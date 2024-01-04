Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1965 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1965 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,050,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 F at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

