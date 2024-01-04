5 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)