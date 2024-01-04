Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,050,000
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 391. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
