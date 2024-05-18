Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1965 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,354,000
- Mintage PROOF 38
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

