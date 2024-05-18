Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1965 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1965 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1965 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,354,000
  • Mintage PROOF 38

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1965 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1965 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1965 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search