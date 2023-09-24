Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,335,000
- Mintage PROOF 43
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
