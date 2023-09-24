Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,335,000
  • Mintage PROOF 43

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

