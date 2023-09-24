5 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2)