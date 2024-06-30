5 Mark 1964 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 541. Bidding took place January 30, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (41) UNC (9) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) PF67 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Busso Peus (4)

CoinsNB (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (5)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (11)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)