5 Mark 1964 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,649,000
- Mintage PROOF 368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 541. Bidding took place January 30, 2016.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
