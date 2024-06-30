Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,649,000
  • Mintage PROOF 368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 541. Bidding took place January 30, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 G at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

