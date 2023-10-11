Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,646,222
  • Mintage PROOF 28

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 F at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
