5 Mark 1964 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (9) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)