5 Mark 1964 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,646,222
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
