Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1964 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1964 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1964 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5363 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,400. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Germany 5 Mark 1964 D at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

