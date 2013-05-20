5 Mark 1964 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5363 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,400. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)