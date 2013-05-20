Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1964 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1964 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5363 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 2,400. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
