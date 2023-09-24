Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,136,000
- Mintage PROOF 38
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
