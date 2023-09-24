Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1963 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1963 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,136,000
  • Mintage PROOF 38

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1963 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search