5 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)