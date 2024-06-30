Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1963 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1963 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1963 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

