5 Mark 1963 G (Germany, FRG)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
