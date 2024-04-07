Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,253,778
- Mintage PROOF 63
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2603 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
