Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1963 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1963 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,253,778
  • Mintage PROOF 63

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2603 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1963 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

