5 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

