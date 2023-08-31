5 Mark 1963 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)