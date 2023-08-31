Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1963 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,080,000
- Mintage PROOF 58
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search