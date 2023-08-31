Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1963 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1963 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1963 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,080,000
  • Mintage PROOF 58

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1963 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Germany 5 Mark 1963 D at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1963 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark
