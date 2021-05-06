Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1961 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 518,000
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search