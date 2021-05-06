Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1961 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1961 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1961 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 518,000
  • Mintage PROOF 28

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 J at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1961 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search