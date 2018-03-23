Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 823,600
- Mintage PROOF 37
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search