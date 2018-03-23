5 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)