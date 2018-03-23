Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1961 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1961 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 823,600
  • Mintage PROOF 37

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1961 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1961 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search