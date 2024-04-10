Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1961 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1961 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1961 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,040,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1961 D at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
