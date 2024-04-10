Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1961 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,040,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1961 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place August 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Künker (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search