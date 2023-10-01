Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1960 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,068,000
- Mintage PROOF 36
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search