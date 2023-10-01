Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1960 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1960 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1960 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,068,000
  • Mintage PROOF 36

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 5, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Spink - June 23, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 23, 2016
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

