Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1960 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1960 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 692,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1960 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

