5 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

