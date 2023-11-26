Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 692,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
