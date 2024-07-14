Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1960 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
