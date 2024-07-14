Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1960 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1960 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1960 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction CNG - January 4, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction CNG - January 4, 2022
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 6, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1960 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1960 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search