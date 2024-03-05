Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1960 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1960 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1960 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,040,000
  • Mintage PROOF 75

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Heritage - November 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Rauch - September 12, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search