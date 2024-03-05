Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1960 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,040,000
- Mintage PROOF 75
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1960 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5762 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
